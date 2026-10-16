Copper Signal 16/10: Buy Signal Targets $6.78 (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Potential signal:
- I am buying here, with a stop-loss at $6.45 and a target of $6.78. The copper market continues to be one of the most important markets I am following at this moment. Ultimately, this is a market that is facing a lot of questions in both directions.
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