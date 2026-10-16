EUR/USD Forecast 16/10: Rally Faces 1.1250 Resistance
It's been pretty brutal to the downside over the last couple of days in the yield situation, but let's be honest here, we've seen this before, and the euro is simply oversold. So, in this environment, I think a bounce makes sense. I've kind of been waiting for it, and we've got it.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewI think it's got limited upside as things stand right now, so a little bit of patience and waiting for signs of that exhaustion are how I'm playing this market to take advantage of U.S. dollar strength.Ready to trade our EUR/USD analysis and predictions? Here are the best European brokers to choose from.
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