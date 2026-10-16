Anguilla Named Caribbean's Leading Culinary And Luxury Island Destination At 2026 World Travel Awards

Jameel Rochester, director of tourism at the Anguilla Tourist Board, and Graham Cooke, founder of the World Travel Awards, with Andy and Omar Connor of Andy's Auto Rentals during the Oct. 11 gala ceremony at Princess Grand Jamaica. Photo by Ashley Anguin

JAMAICA, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Anguilla has captured two top Caribbean honors at the 2026 World Travel Awards, winning the titles of Caribbean's Leading Culinary Destination and Caribbean's Leading Luxury Island Destination.The awards were presented at the World Travel Awards Caribbean & The Americas Gala Ceremony at Princess Grand Jamaica on Sunday, Oct. 11.Jameel Rochester, director of tourism at the Anguilla Tourist Board, who represented the island at the ceremony, said the double win recognized the contributions of tourism professionals and local businesses across Anguilla.“These awards belong to the people who give Anguilla its character and make every visit memorable,” Rochester said.“From our chefs and restaurateurs to our resort teams, villa operators and small businesses, this recognition reflects the care, creativity and pride they bring to their work. To be recognized for both our culinary experiences and luxury offerings is a powerful endorsement of what visitors can enjoy in Anguilla.”The culinary award celebrates a defining pillar of Anguilla's appeal: an exceptional dining scene that is authentic, diverse and refined. From beachside restaurants and local favorites to elegant fine dining, the island offers visitors a rich culinary experience shaped by fresh seafood, island flavors and international influences. Each dining experience provides a connection to Anguilla's culture and to the people whose skill and passion help bring the destination to life.The Caribbean's Leading Luxury Island Destination award further reinforces Anguilla's position among discerning travelers seeking natural beauty and a strong sense of place. Pristine beaches, standout resorts and villas, and personalized hospitality define an approach to luxury that feels effortless and understated. Together, the accolades reflect the Anguilla Tourist Board's commitment to showcasing the island's culinary excellence and luxury offering, while keeping its people and culture at the heart of the visitor experience.“Anguilla's luxury is a natural expression of our people's warmth and hospitality, the island's distinctive character and the personal attention given to every visitor,” Rochester said.“It is found in the personal welcome, the exceptional cuisine and the relaxed elegance that allows visitors to enjoy the island at their own pace. At the Anguilla Tourist Board, our role is to strengthen this positioning through purposeful destination marketing and close collaboration with our tourism partners, ensuring that the people and businesses behind these experiences remain central to Anguilla's continued success.”The Anguilla Tourist Board extended congratulations to the island's tourism and hospitality community and thanked the travelers, industry partners and supporters who voted for the destination.Also representing Anguilla at the ceremony were Andy and Omar Connor of Andy's Auto Rentals, who accepted the award for Anguilla's Leading Car Rental Company 2026 on behalf of the company.PHOTO CAPTION 1: Jameel Rochester, director of tourism at the Anguilla Tourist Board, accepts the 2026 Caribbean's Leading Culinary Destination and Caribbean's Leading Luxury Island Destination awards on behalf of Anguilla from World Travel Awards founder Graham Cooke at Princess Grand Jamaica on Oct. 11. Photo by Ashley AnguinAbout AnguillaTucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines to be the most beautiful in the world. A fantastic culinary scene, a wide variety of quality accommodations at varying price points, a host of attractions and an exciting calendar of festivals make Anguilla an alluring and entrancing destination.Anguilla lies just off the beaten path and has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet it is conveniently accessible via Boston (BOS), Newark (EWR), Baltimore (BWI), Miami (MIA), San Juan (SJU), Antigua (ANU), St. Maarten (SXM) and other regional and international destinations, as well as by private aircraft, making it just a hop and a skip away.Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Lose the Crowd. Find Yourself.﻿For information on Anguilla, visit the official Anguilla Tourist Board website at . Follow Anguilla on Facebook: Facebook/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; YouTube; X: @Anguilla_Trsm. Join the conversation using #MyAnguilla.

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Anguilla named Caribbean's leading culinary and luxury island destination at 2026 World Travel Awards News Provided By Marketplace Excellence October 16, 2026, 17:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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