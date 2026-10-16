Tampa Bay Commercial Cleaning Network Adds 26 Certified Franchise Owners In 2026

JAN-PRO Tampa Bay New Certified Franchise Owners

New franchise owners based in Tampa, St. Petersburg, Wesley Chapel, New Port Richey and Spring Hill join a network serving 1,742 facilities.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 -- JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting in Tampa has certified 26 new franchise owners so far in 2026. The new owners join a regional network of nearly 200 franchise owners. They are based in Tampa, St. Petersburg, Wesley Chapel, New Port Richey and Spring Hill.The regional network currently provides service to 1,742 facilities across the Tampa Bay area.The 2026 certifications span four counties: Hillsborough (Tampa), Pinellas (St. Petersburg), Pasco (Wesley Chapel and New Port Richey) and Hernando (Spring Hill). Three of the five communities represented are located north of Tampa in Pasco and Hernando counties.Each new franchise owner completed the franchise system's five-course certification program. Franchise owners operate as independently owned businesses within the regional network.Franchise owners in the network provide commercial cleaning services in Tampa and neighboring communities. Facilities served include offices and other commercial properties. Information on office cleaning in Tampa, including details on scheduling office cleaning, is published on the regional office's website.Services listed on the Tampa Bay regional website include janitorial cleaning, carpet cleaning, commercial window cleaning, commercial deep cleaning, commercial sanitation, commercial power washing and commercial floor care. Floor care listed on the site includes stripping and waxing. Industries listed on the site include business offices, banks and financial institutions, industrial and manufacturing facilities, property management and logistics companies.About JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting in TampaJAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting in Tampa is the Tampa Bay regional office of a national commercial cleaning franchise system. The regional office certifies and supports independently owned franchise businesses. These businesses provide commercial cleaning and disinfecting services to facilities in the Tampa Bay area. The regional office is located at 6908 W. Linebaugh Ave., Tampa, Florida 33625.

Trace Thompson

JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting in Tampa Bay

+1 813-864-1940

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Tampa Bay Commercial Cleaning Network Adds 26 Certified Franchise Owners in 2026 News Provided By Cleaning in Motion October 16, 2026, 17:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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