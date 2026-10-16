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GoodFirms' Houston AI directory places Pendoah third among 79 companies, giving buyers another way to compare local AI development partners.

- Jawad Sarwar, CEO of Pendoah, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pendoah has secured the No. 3 position among 79 AI companies in Houston listed in GoodFirms' 2026 directory. The ranking highlights Pendoah's position in Houston's AI development market and provides businesses with an independent resource to evaluate local AI service providers when selecting a development partner.GoodFirms' Houston artificial intelligence list was updated on October 14, 2026. Pendoah appears third on the ranked list, behind Geeks Ltd and Folium AI. GoodFirms says companies in the category go through a verification process that includes background checks, client interviews, portfolio review, and ongoing quality checks.Goodfirms AI Development Company List in Houston:Pendoah is also listed as a verified Houston company on TechBehemoths. Together, these third-party profiles give buyers additional sources to check company information, services, and market presence.Pendoah builds AI and software systems for North American companies that need more than a prototype. Its main services include AI strategy, custom AI development, mobile app development, application modernization, data engineering, MLOps, AI audit & optimization, and custom software development.The company focuses on systems that must work in real business environments, where accuracy, security, governance, and reliability matter beyond launch. Pendoah develops AI solutions with architectures and controls designed to support HIPAA, PCI, SOX, NERC/CIP, and FedRAMP-related requirements, depending on the implementation. The company reports pilot development timelines of 4–8 weeks and 99.7% uptime across production AI systems. In its StatSafe case study, Pendoah reports 92% query accuracy and an 85% reduction in SQL support tickets for a natural-language-to-SQL platform developed for pharmaceutical and life sciences applications.The ranking comes as Houston continues to establish its presence in the AI technology market. According to CBRE's Scoring Tech Talent 2026 research, the Houston metropolitan area has approximately 11,700 AI-skilled technology workers, with talent distributed across technology, professional services, financial services, and other industries. This reflects the range of sectors participating in Houston's AI ecosystem.For buyers, a directory ranking is a useful starting point. It should not be the only reason to choose an AI partner. Companies should still review relevant case studies, ask how success will be measured, check data and security requirements, and understand who will support the system after it goes live.Businesses exploring AI development can review Pendoah's AI services to better understand potential challenges, identify useful starting points, and determine the next steps toward production deployment.Get Free Product ValidationAbout PendoahPendoah is an AI and software company headquartered in Houston, Texas, serving organizations across North America. The company plans, builds, and operates production-grade AI and software systems for Mid-Size businesses and young startups. Pendoah aims to deliver measurable business ROI, security, compliance, data governance, and systems that remain reliable after launch.Headquarters: 708 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, United StatesEmail:...Phone: +1 (877) 560-5556Website:

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Pendoah Ranks No. 3 Among AI Companies in Houston on GoodFirms' 2026 List News Provided By Pendoah October 16, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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