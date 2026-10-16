AROS Group Expands Product Launch System For Global Beauty, Fragrance And Wellness Brands

An international partner in luxury packaging development

The global product and packaging partner brings design, development, manufacturing, and proprietary technology together from first idea to final production

- said Youcef Ferfache, founder and CEO of AROS GroupNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The AROS Group model is built for the way beauty, fragrance, wellness and luxury brands now launch products: faster, across more materials and channels, and with precision at every step. It unites creative design, engineering, multi-material manufacturing and a proprietary technology platform under one accountable team, carrying a product from the first sketch through production and delivery.Beauty, fragrance and wellness brands are launching more products across more markets and on tighter timelines. Bringing those products to life draws on designers, engineers, suppliers and manufacturers, and the brands that succeed are those that connect this expertise into one seamless process. Every connection made early saves time, protects costs and keeps the original vision intact.AROS Group's new Product Launch System is designed for exactly that. It connects design, development and manufacturing from concept through production, allowing brands to engage wherever they need support. It brings disciplines together from the start, so creative ambition, technical feasibility and production realities are considered as part of one connected process.“Brands need a partner who understands the vision from the first conversation and stays accountable for bringing it to life,” said Youcef Ferfache, founder and CEO of AROS Group.“When the right expertise is connected from day one, brands move faster and launch products that stay true to what made the idea distinctive in the first place.”A Connected Product Launch SystemThe AROS Product Launch System brings together three modular solutions: Concept Lab, Product Builder and Production Engine. Concept Lab defines the strategy and creative direction. Product Builder translates concepts into engineered, production-ready solutions. Production Engine carries them through manufacturing, quality and delivery. Brands can engage AROS Group at any stage or connect all three from design through production.“Good design is as much about how a product is made as how it looks,” said Olivier Boré, head of design at AROS Group.“When designers and engineers work side by side from the first sketch, we can push an idea further, because we already know how to make it real.”That flexibility extends across a global network of teams and manufacturing resources in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Latin America. AROS Group works across glass, metal, plastics, paper, wood, ceramics, textiles and composites, opening greater possibilities across materials and manufacturing processes to find the right solution for each brief. Brands can draw on the right capabilities and production resources for each program, engaging AROS Group as an end-to-end partner or alongside existing teams, suppliers and partners.Proprietary Technology PlatformAt the core of the Product Launch System is AROS Group's proprietary technology platform, built in-house to connect every stage of the product journey. The platform gives design, product development, procurement and operations teams a shared view of progress, decisions and key program information, and it has transformed the way AROS Group works internally.The same platform shapes how AROS Group serves its clients. With real metrics on cost, timing, materials and manufacturing performance, AROS Group can act as an advisor as well as a producer, bringing data into the design process and developing better packaging alongside the brands it works with.Built for Ambitious LaunchesAROS Group's work with leading beauty and fragrance brands demonstrates the model in practice. For Huda Beauty, AROS Group helped bring an innovative phone-mounted pressed powder compact from concept to market in four months, with the product selling out at launch. For KAYALI, AROS Group developed secondary packaging, branded merchandise and influencer PR kits for the fragrance brand's Eden collection.“As brands grow, the opportunity lies in keeping the vision, decisions and execution connected as more people and partners become involved,” said Giovanna Arias, COO of AROS Group.“Our technology platform gives us real visibility across the product journey, so we can anticipate challenges earlier, advise our clients with real data and help brands scale increasingly ambitious launch programs.”For more information, visit .About AROS GroupFounded in New York in 2017, AROS Group is a global product and packaging partner for beauty, fragrance, and health, wellness and spa brands. Its Product Launch System brings design, development and manufacturing together through three modular solutions, Concept Lab, Product Builder and Production Engine, supported by a proprietary technology platform that connects every stage of the product journey. Brands can engage AROS Group at any stage or connect all three to take a product from first idea through production and delivery. With teams and a global manufacturing network spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Latin America, AROS Group brings the expertise and reach to create distinctive products for brands around the world.

Stacia Kirby

Kirby Communications

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AROS Group Expands Product Launch System for Global Beauty, Fragrance and Wellness Brands News Provided By Kirby Communications October 16, 2026, 18:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Technology, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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