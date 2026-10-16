Dr. Lynn Puana Advances Psilocybin Research And Physician-Led Mental Health Care

Colorado physician explores brain health diagnostics and supervised psychedelic treatments for chronic pain and mental wellness.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Lynn Puana, MD, founder of Premier Integrative & Cognitive Medical Institute (PICMI) and S&G Labs, is advancing efforts to connect emerging psilocybin research with physician-led clinical care. Through collaborative scientific investigation, individualized treatment programs, and medical education, Dr. Lynn Puana is contributing to ongoing discussions about the potential role of psychedelic medicine in brain health, mental health, and chronic pain management.The work brings together laboratory analysis, clinical assessment, and patient experiences to examine how psilocybin may influence neuroplasticity, cognitive performance, and biological processes associated with mental health. The research aims to generate findings that can inform future investigation while maintaining a distinction between emerging scientific possibilities and established clinical evidence.Investigating the Science Behind PsilocybinThrough a research collaboration involving PICMI, S&G Labs, and Alan Wu, PhD, at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), investigators are examining biological and cognitive responses associated with psilocybin. Research measures include brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), pro-BDNF, psilocin pharmacokinetics, and standardized cognitive assessments.S&G Labs contributes laboratory and analytical expertise according to the research protocol and the responsibilities of participating laboratories. By evaluating biological markers alongside cognitive measures, the collaboration seeks to determine whether measurable physiological responses correspond with changes in cognitive performance.Dr Lynn Puana views this research as an opportunity to strengthen the scientific foundation of psychedelic medicine and identify questions requiring further investigation. The findings may help guide future studies, although additional controlled research is necessary to establish clinical effectiveness, safety, and appropriate applications.Translating Emerging Evidence Into Clinical PracticeAt PICMI in Denver, Dr. Lynn Puana leads a comprehensive approach to brain health and mental wellness that incorporates medical screening, individualized care planning, preparation and integration, and licensed psilocybin facilitation within Colorado's regulated natural medicine framework.When clinically appropriate, patient assessments may include cognitive testing, quantitative electroencephalography (qEEG) brain mapping, neurofeedback, genomic testing, and other evaluations. These tools support a broader examination of individual health factors rather than relying on a single intervention or assessment.With more than two decades of experience in internal medicine, interventional pain management, and addiction medicine, Dr. Lynn Puana brings a clinical perspective to questions surrounding chronic pain, trauma, cognitive function, and complex medical conditions. Her approach emphasizes appropriate patient selection, individualized follow-up, and continued evaluation of outcomes.Connecting Patient Experiences With Medical EducationPICMI also documents patient perspectives through testimonial videos and podcast discussions involving individuals who describe experiences related to depression, chronic pain, trauma, and neurological illness. These accounts offer insight into patients' experiences while complementing-not replacing-objective outcome measures and controlled clinical research.On October 2, 2026, Dr. Lynn Puana presented at the Texas Pain Society meeting in Dallas, discussing emerging research on psilocybin and its potential relevance to chronic pain, neuroplasticity, central sensitization, and the psychological dimensions of persistent pain.“Responsible psychedelic medicine requires a connection between biological research, thoughtful clinical care, and the experiences of patients,” said Dr. Lynn Puana, MD.“The goal is to investigate these treatments carefully, understand their limitations, and build an evidence base that helps inform future medical decisions.”About PICMI and S&G LabsPremier Integrative & Cognitive Medical Institute (PICMI) provides integrative, physician-led services focused on brain health, cognitive assessment, and personalized mental wellness in Denver, Colorado. S&G Labs contributes laboratory and analytical expertise to research initiatives examining biological responses associated with emerging treatments. Together with research collaborators, these organizations support efforts to connect scientific investigation, clinical assessment, and patient-centered care. Their shared objective is to advance understanding of complex health conditions through evidence-informed evaluation and continued research.Website:

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Dr. Lynn Puana Advances Psilocybin Research and Physician-Led Mental Health Care News Provided By Premier Integrative & Cognitive Medical Institute October 16, 2026, 18:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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