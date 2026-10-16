Game Show Battle Rooms Indianapolis Launches 'Best. Holiday Party. Ever.' Campaign For 2026 Holiday Season

Game Show Battle Rooms Indianapolis – Castleton introduces its 2026 holiday party campaign at Castleton Square Pavilion, serving businesses, families, and groups throughout Central Indiana.

Game Show Battle Rooms Indianapolis offers catering arrangements and onsite beer, hard seltzers, and nonalcoholic beverages for corporate holiday parties and group events at its Castleton location.

Guests participate in holiday-themed game show challenges featuring head-to-head competitions, interactive props, and professional game show hosts at Game Show Battle Rooms Indianapolis.

Game Show Battle Rooms Indianapolis offers interactive corporate holiday events combining hosted game show competitions, team building activities, and group entertainment at Castleton Square Pavilion.

The 2026 holiday campaign at Game Show Battle Rooms Indianapolis features private game show experiences for coworkers, friends, and families at Castleton Square Pavilion on East 86th Street.

The campaign features holiday-themed game show experiences for corporate events, team building activities & group celebrations throughout the Indianapolis area.

- Jessica, Coca-Cola

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Game Show Battle Rooms Indianapolis has announced the local launch of its 2026 "Best. Holiday Party. Ever." campaign, part of a coordinated nationwide initiative across the company's 24 operating locations. The campaign introduces seasonal game show programming for businesses, families, and other groups planning holiday celebrations throughout the Indianapolis metropolitan area.

The Indianapolis venue, located at Castleton Square Pavilion on the city's northeast side, will feature holiday-themed versions of its interactive game show competitions, combining team-based challenges with professional hosts and private game show arenas. Catering arrangements and alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverage options are also available for organized group events.

A NATIONWIDE HOLIDAY CAMPAIGN COMES TO INDIANAPOLIS

The "Best. Holiday Party. Ever." campaign is being introduced across Game Show Battle Rooms locations nationwide for the 2026 holiday season. The initiative incorporates seasonal content into the company's immersive game show format for corporate holiday parties, employee appreciation events, and private group gatherings.

Participants compete in teams through a series of interactive challenges inspired by television game shows. Professional hosts guide the competitions, explain the rules, and manage each round.

Private game show experiences typically last 60 to 75 minutes and feature activities designed to encourage participation, communication, and friendly competition.

The Indianapolis location offers Classic Showdowns and Primetime Showdowns, two experiences featuring different combinations of game show challenges. Seasonal questions and holiday-themed content will be incorporated into the existing formats during the campaign.

Explore Game Show Battle Rooms Holiday Party Experiences

CORPORATE HOLIDAY PARTIES AND TEAM BUILDING IN CENTRAL INDIANA

Corporate holiday celebrations are a central focus of the 2026 campaign, with Game Show Battle Rooms Indianapolis offering an interactive group activity for organizations planning year-end gatherings.

The Indianapolis metropolitan area is home to employers across healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, logistics, technology, financial services, and professional services. The city's northeast side, including Castleton and neighboring communities, serves as an established commercial and employment corridor with corporate offices, hotels, restaurants, and meeting facilities.

The hosted game show format allows coworkers to participate in organized team competitions. Groups face off in a series of challenges, with professional hosts facilitating each round and managing the experience.

The Castleton venue offers catering arrangements for corporate groups, allowing businesses to coordinate food service as part of their holiday events. Onsite beverage service includes beer, hard seltzers, soda, and water.

The seasonal programming also accommodates employee appreciation events, department gatherings, and other organized group activities.

Learn About Our Corporate Team Building Events

"Holiday gatherings are an important opportunity for companies to bring employees together outside their usual work environment," said David Sauer, CEO and Co-Founder of Game Show Battle Rooms. "With this year's holiday campaign, we're incorporating seasonal games into our existing format and providing organizations with another way to celebrate as a team."

CASTLETON SQUARE PAVILION AND THE NORTHEAST INDIANAPOLIS BUSINESS COMMUNITY

Game Show Battle Rooms Indianapolis operates at 5753 East 86th Street in Castleton Square Pavilion, a shopping and entertainment destination on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

The venue serves businesses, residents, and organized groups throughout Indianapolis and surrounding communities, including Castleton, Fishers, Carmel, Lawrence, Noblesville, and other parts of Central Indiana.

The Castleton area is located near Interstate 465 and Interstate 69, two major transportation corridors connecting Indianapolis with its northern and northeastern suburbs. The surrounding commercial district includes retail centers, restaurants, hotels, office properties, and other destinations serving residents and businesses across the metropolitan area.

The nearby Fishers and Carmel business communities also include corporate offices and employers across technology, healthcare, financial services, and professional services, contributing to the region's demand for organized company gatherings and team activities.

Throughout the year, Game Show Battle Rooms Indianapolis hosts corporate team building events, birthday parties, family gatherings, and other private group activities.

Its participation in the 2026 holiday campaign introduces seasonal programming to the venue's existing experiences, providing an additional option for organizations planning year-end gatherings in Castleton and the surrounding Indianapolis metropolitan area.

OPTIONS FOR LARGER INDIANAPOLIS CORPORATE EVENTS

In addition to its venue-based experiences, Game Show Battle Rooms offers mobile game show entertainment for organizations hosting events at external locations.

The mobile format can accommodate larger gatherings, including corporate events with approximately 80 to more than 1,000 participants, depending on the event configuration.

These experiences can be arranged at corporate offices, hotels, conference facilities, and other event venues, subject to local service availability.

Learn About Our Mobile Game Show Experiences

2026 HOLIDAY PROGRAMMING AND EVENT INFORMATION

The seasonal campaign is being introduced during the 2026 holiday planning period, with holiday-themed game show experiences available through participating Game Show Battle Rooms locations.

Information about the Indianapolis venue, seasonal programming, corporate group arrangements, and scheduling is available at:

ABOUT GAME SHOW BATTLE ROOMS

Founded in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 2017, Game Show Battle Rooms operates immersive game show entertainment venues across the United States. The company offers private, hosted game show experiences for corporate events, team building activities, birthday parties, holiday celebrations, and other group gatherings.

Game Show Battle Rooms currently operates 24 locations nationwide and reports more than 200,000 five-star Google reviews across its venues.

Additional information is available at .

Mike Rylander

Game Show Battle Rooms

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Game Show Battle Rooms Indianapolis Launches 'Best. Holiday Party. Ever.' Campaign for 2026 Holiday Season News Provided By Game Show Battle Rooms October 16, 2026, 18:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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