Game Show Battle Rooms Jacksonville Launches 'Best. Holiday Party. Ever.' Campaign For 2026 Holiday Season

Game Show Battle Rooms Jacksonville – St. Johns Town Center introduces its 2026 holiday party campaign for businesses, families, and groups throughout Jacksonville and Northeast Florida.

Game Show Battle Rooms Jacksonville offers catering arrangements through local restaurant partners and alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverage options for corporate holiday parties and private group events at St. Johns Town Center.

Guests participate in holiday-themed game show challenges featuring head-to-head competitions, interactive props, and professional game show hosts at Game Show Battle Rooms Jacksonville.

Game Show Battle Rooms Jacksonville offers interactive corporate holiday events combining hosted game show competitions, team building activities, and group entertainment at St. Johns Town Center on Jacksonville's Southside.

The 2026 holiday campaign at Game Show Battle Rooms Jacksonville features private game show experiences for coworkers, friends, and families at its St. Johns Town Center location on Town Crossing Drive.

The campaign features holiday-themed game show experiences for corporate events, team building activities & group celebrations throughout the Jacksonville area.

- Jessica, Coca-Cola

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Game Show Battle Rooms Jacksonville has announced the local launch of its 2026 "Best. Holiday Party. Ever." campaign, part of a coordinated nationwide initiative across the company's 24 operating locations. The campaign introduces seasonal game show programming for businesses, families, and other groups planning holiday celebrations throughout Jacksonville and Northeast Florida.

The Jacksonville venue, located at St. Johns Town Center on the city's Southside, will feature holiday-themed versions of its interactive game show competitions, combining team-based challenges with professional hosts and private game show arenas. Catering arrangements and alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverage options are also available for organized group events.

A NATIONWIDE HOLIDAY CAMPAIGN COMES TO JACKSONVILLE

The "Best. Holiday Party. Ever." campaign is being introduced across Game Show Battle Rooms locations nationwide for the 2026 holiday season. The initiative incorporates seasonal content into the company's immersive game show format for corporate holiday parties, employee appreciation events, and private group gatherings.

Participants compete in teams through a series of interactive challenges inspired by television game shows. Professional hosts guide the competitions, explain the rules, and manage each round.

Private game show experiences typically last 60 to 75 minutes and feature activities designed to encourage participation, communication, and friendly competition.

The Jacksonville location offers Classic Showdowns and Primetime Showdowns, two experiences featuring different combinations of game show challenges. Seasonal questions and holiday-themed content will be incorporated into the existing formats during the campaign.

Explore Game Show Battle Rooms Holiday Party Experiences

CORPORATE HOLIDAY PARTIES AND TEAM BUILDING IN NORTHEAST FLORIDA

Corporate holiday celebrations are a central focus of the 2026 campaign, with Game Show Battle Rooms Jacksonville offering an interactive group activity for organizations planning year-end gatherings.

Jacksonville and the surrounding Northeast Florida region are home to employers across financial services, healthcare, logistics, transportation, technology, and professional services. The city's Southside business districts, including the Gate Parkway and Deerwood areas, contain corporate offices, hotels, restaurants, and meeting facilities serving organizations throughout the metropolitan area.

The hosted game show format allows coworkers to participate in organized team competitions. Groups face off in a series of challenges, with professional hosts facilitating each round and managing the experience.

The St. Johns Town Center venue works with local Jacksonville restaurant partners to coordinate catering for corporate groups. Onsite beverage service includes beer, wine, canned cocktails, hard seltzers, ciders, and nonalcoholic selections.

The Jacksonville location also offers arena rental arrangements before or after game show sessions for company meetings, presentations, conference calls, and other team activities.

The seasonal programming accommodates employee appreciation events, department gatherings, and other organized group activities.

Learn About Our Corporate Team Building Events

"Holiday gatherings are an important opportunity for companies to bring employees together outside their usual work environment," said David Sauer, CEO and Co-Founder of Game Show Battle Rooms. "With this year's holiday campaign, we're incorporating seasonal games into our existing format and providing organizations with another way to celebrate as a team."

ST. JOHNS TOWN CENTER AND JACKSONVILLE'S SOUTHSIDE BUSINESS COMMUNITY

Game Show Battle Rooms Jacksonville operates at 4720 Town Crossing Drive, Suite 131, within St. Johns Town Center, a shopping, dining, and entertainment destination on Jacksonville's Southside.

The venue serves businesses, residents, and organized groups throughout Jacksonville and surrounding communities, including the Southside, Baymeadows, Deerwood, Ponte Vedra Beach, and other parts of Northeast Florida.

St. Johns Town Center is located near Interstate 295 and major Southside transportation corridors, providing access to business districts, residential communities, and commercial destinations across Jacksonville. The surrounding area includes corporate offices, hotels, restaurants, and retail establishments.

The Southside and Gate Parkway corridors are important employment centers for Jacksonville, with businesses spanning financial services, healthcare, technology, and other professional industries. The area's concentration of employers and meeting facilities supports a variety of corporate gatherings and group activities.

Throughout the year, Game Show Battle Rooms Jacksonville hosts corporate team building events, birthday parties, family gatherings, and other private group activities.

Its participation in the 2026 holiday campaign introduces seasonal programming to the venue's existing experiences, providing an additional option for organizations planning year-end gatherings at St. Johns Town Center and throughout the Jacksonville metropolitan area.

OPTIONS FOR LARGER JACKSONVILLE CORPORATE EVENTS

In addition to its venue-based experiences, Game Show Battle Rooms offers mobile game show entertainment for organizations hosting events at external locations.

The mobile format can accommodate larger gatherings, including corporate events with approximately 80 to more than 1,000 participants, depending on the event configuration.

These experiences can be arranged at corporate offices, hotels, conference facilities, and other event venues, subject to local service availability.

Learn About Our Mobile Game Show Experiences

2026 HOLIDAY PROGRAMMING AND EVENT INFORMATION

The seasonal campaign is being introduced during the 2026 holiday planning period, with holiday-themed game show experiences available through participating Game Show Battle Rooms locations.

Information about the Jacksonville venue, seasonal programming, corporate group arrangements, and scheduling is available at:

ABOUT GAME SHOW BATTLE ROOMS

Founded in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 2017, Game Show Battle Rooms operates immersive game show entertainment venues across the United States. The company offers private, hosted game show experiences for corporate events, team building activities, birthday parties, holiday celebrations, and other group gatherings.

Game Show Battle Rooms currently operates 24 locations nationwide and reports more than 200,000 five-star Google reviews across its venues.

Additional information is available at .

Mike Rylander

Game Show Battle Rooms

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Game Show Battle Rooms Jacksonville Launches 'Best. Holiday Party. Ever.' Campaign for 2026 Holiday Season News Provided By Game Show Battle Rooms October 16, 2026, 18:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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