BMC Helix Schedules Dubai Enterprise AI Automation Forum Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> BMC Helix will bring enterprise technology executives, customers and industry partners together in Dubai on October 22 to examine how artificial intelligence and automation can improve IT operations and service management.

The company's annual roadshow, scheduled at the Museum of the Future, will focus on practical applications of AI-powered ServiceOps, including incident management, workflow automation and the integration of intelligent systems into existing enterprise technology environments.

Senior executives will outline the company's AI-centred product strategy, while customers will present operational experiences and technical specialists will conduct demonstrations covering service delivery, automation and the management of complex IT infrastructure.

Ali Siddiqui, president and chief executive of BMC Helix, linked the programme to the UAE's efforts to accelerate artificial intelligence adoption across government services and commercial organisations.

“The UAE government's mandate of transitioning 50% of government sectors and services towards agentic AI reflects that the UAE has moved on from experimentation to execution,” Siddiqui said.

He said national initiatives, including the UAE National AI Strategy 2031, were encouraging organisations to incorporate artificial intelligence into routine operations while maintaining security, scalability and measurable business outcomes.

The company's approach combines IT service management, artificial intelligence for IT operations and autonomous software agents designed to assist employees with operational tasks.

The roadshow will examine how these technologies can reduce repetitive workloads, identify potential service disruptions and allow technical teams to devote more resources to activities requiring human judgement.

Salman Kazmi, BMC Helix vice-president for the Middle East, Turkey, Africa and Eastern Europe, said enterprise customers were increasingly seeking answers to specific implementation challenges rather than broad explanations of artificial intelligence capabilities.

See also Aldar sets Saadiyat Grove for Q4 opening

“When we speak to organisations across the region, we've observed that the questions are becoming more specific,” Kazmi said.

He identified compatibility with existing technology, data-residency obligations and opportunities to reduce manual workloads as important considerations for organisations evaluating automation.

The discussions will address how companies can introduce AI-enabled capabilities without disrupting established systems or compromising operational controls.

Data residency is particularly relevant for organisations handling sensitive information, where decisions about storage, processing and access can determine whether an artificial intelligence application meets regulatory and internal governance requirements.

The programme will also consider how enterprises can move beyond isolated AI experiments towards wider operational deployment. Such transitions require coordination between service management teams, infrastructure specialists and business departments responsible for performance and compliance.

BMC Helix describes its ServiceOps approach as combining service management and operational monitoring to help organisations identify problems, coordinate responses and automate selected processes.

The company says agentic AI can extend these capabilities by enabling software agents to undertake defined tasks and support workflows. The effectiveness of such systems nevertheless depends on implementation, oversight and the reliability of the underlying information.

Customer presentations will provide examples of how organisations are applying automation to operational processes, giving participants opportunities to examine deployment approaches and practical constraints.

The published agenda includes a session examining the transition from human expertise to AI-powered ServiceOps, followed by a discussion featuring enterprise leaders on managing services with agentic artificial intelligence.

A separate presentation will cover the company's product strategy and development roadmap, offering customers an indication of planned capabilities and the direction of its technology platform.

See also Dubai advances 80km Abu Dhabi-Sharjah road corridor

Afternoon sessions will address employee experience, management of complex IT environments and cost simplification. Participants will also have opportunities to explore agentic AI capabilities through practical demonstrations.

A chief information officer roundtable with Siddiqui is included in the programme, alongside discussions intended to connect technology investment decisions with operational requirements.

The event forms part of BMC Helix's international roadshow programme, which brings together enterprise customers, technology practitioners and partners to discuss service management and automation.

Its Dubai gathering will include a partner showcase highlighting technologies and services that complement the company's platform. The format is intended to allow participants to compare implementation approaches and discuss integration requirements with specialists.

Guest speaker Raha Moharrak, the first Saudi woman to summit Mount Everest, will address resilience, purpose and the challenges involved in pursuing demanding objectives, drawing on her mountaineering experience.

The scheduled programme begins with registration at 9am, followed by an opening address and Siddiqui's keynote. Technical discussions, demonstrations and customer presentations will continue through the afternoon.

The published agenda allocates its final hour, from 3pm to 4pm, to customer and partner awards and closing proceedings. Organisers have indicated that the programme remains subject to change.