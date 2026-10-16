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Researchers Trace 20,000 Scam Domains To Help TDS Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-16 02:15:29

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Cybersecurity researchers have identified more than 20,000 Cloudflare Pages subdomains used by a longstanding operation that redirects internet users to fraudulent technical support centres.

Infoblox said its investigation, published on Thursday, linked the Help Traffic Distribution System, or Help TDS, to Hotejka, a Russian-language affiliate programme believed to be a successor to the previously exposed ROI777 network. The assessment rests on historical domain records, shared infrastructure, persistent affiliate identifiers and access to the programme's administrative panel.

The researchers identified the malicious subdomains over six months after the operators shifted their scam pages to Cloudflare's free website hosting service in April. They also discovered approximately 10,000 additional pages apparently associated with phishing or decoy activities, although their precise purposes remain uncertain.

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The Arabian Post

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