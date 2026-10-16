India's Software Shares Outpace Global Chip Stocks Sharply Arabian Post
The Nifty IT index climbed 11.7% during the week ended Friday, October 16, its biggest weekly advance since 2008. Meanwhile, an MSCI index tracking global semiconductor companies had fallen approximately 7.4% during the week, putting software exporters on course for their widest relative outperformance since 2004.
The divergence reflects a significant change in investor sentiment towards technology businesses. Semiconductor manufacturers, previously among the biggest beneficiaries of enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence, have faced selling pressure amid concerns about infrastructure spending, financing costs and the sustainability of earnings growth.
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