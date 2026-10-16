Abu Dhabi Media Group Disputes Ofcom Telegraph Findings Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiAbu Dhabi-based International Media Investments (IMI) has rejected a British regulatory assessment of its abandoned Telegraph takeover bid, accusing Ofcom of flawed reasoning and disregarding evidence about its editorial independence.
The company challenged the media regulator's methodology on Friday after Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy published previously withheld findings examining the proposed acquisition of Telegraph Media Group by RedBird IMI, a joint venture involving IMI and US investment firm RedBird Capital Partners.
Ofcom concluded that the proposed transaction could operate against the public interest by threatening freedom of expression and the accurate presentation of news. Its assessment raised concerns about the ownership structure and potential influence over the newspaper group's editorial operations.
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