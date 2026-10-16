Xiaomi Begins Hyperos 4 Stable Distribution Across China Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Xiaomi has begun distributing the stable version of HyperOS 4 to selected smartphones and tablets in China, introducing changes to memory management, application performance and the underlying software architecture.

The rollout started on October 15, following a beta programme launched in August, and is being conducted in batches rather than through a simultaneous release to every eligible device. Owners may therefore receive the update on different dates even when using the same model.

The initial group includes the Xiaomi 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max and 17 Ultra, alongside selected Redmi K90 and K100 handsets and Xiaomi Pad 8 tablets. Xiaomi has scheduled further distribution phases through January 2027, extending coverage to older flagship phones, mid-range devices and other connected products.

The company has not announced a firm date for international stable releases. Global beta testing is already under way for selected models, but participation in that programme does not establish when ordinary users outside China will receive the finished software.

HyperOS 4 is based on Android 17 and incorporates upgrades to Xiaomi HyperCore, the company's system-level technology for coordinating processing resources. The changes include more precise calculations of workload and memory preloading intended to make applications launch faster and reduce unnecessary resource consumption.

Xiaomi has also introduced a dedicated runtime environment for HyperOS applications. Its stated objective is to improve how the operating system allocates resources and manages applications, particularly when several processes compete for memory or processing capacity.

The company has described a broader effort to remove inherited software components and simplify its operating system. Accounts of the overhaul refer to a Zero-Legacy approach and greater use of Rust, a programming language designed to prevent common memory-safety errors. However, the extent to which individual HyperOS 4 components have been rewritten in Rust has not been independently established.

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Rust can reduce vulnerabilities associated with unsafe memory access, including certain buffer overflows and use-after-free errors. Its adoption does not automatically eliminate security flaws in other languages, configuration weaknesses or problems involving access permissions and the handling of personal information.

The distinction matters because changes to software architecture do not alter the legal obligations governing companies operating in China. Article 7 of China's National Intelligence Law requires organisations and citizens to support, assist and cooperate with national intelligence work in accordance with the law. The provision has generated questions internationally about the potential reach of state information requests.

That statutory requirement does not, by itself, establish that Xiaomi has transferred customers' personal data to intelligence authorities. Whether information could be accessed in a particular case depends on applicable law, the nature of the request and the data held by the company. No evidence accompanying the HyperOS 4 release establishes any new government access arrangement.

Security and privacy also involve different technical questions. A memory-safe component can resist particular forms of exploitation while an application may still collect information under its permissions and privacy settings. Users therefore cannot assess data handling solely from claims about a rewritten operating-system core.

Xiaomi's software update also includes changes to its artificial intelligence capabilities. The company has identified Hyper XiaoAi 2.0, supported by its MiMo language model, as an improvement designed to coordinate tasks, generate content and perform operations across applications and connected devices.

The new features form part of Xiaomi's effort to integrate phones, tablets and other products more closely. Actual functionality may vary according to hardware, language, region and the services enabled on individual devices, making the Chinese release an imperfect guide to international availability.

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Early feedback from beta participants has highlighted smoother transitions and a less cluttered interface. Such impressions are not equivalent to independently controlled performance testing, and results can differ with application workloads, storage conditions and device age.

Users can check for available builds through their device settings, although the appearance of an update notification depends on the model and release channel. As with other operating-system upgrades, backing up files before installation remains prudent. Devices sold in different markets can have separate firmware branches, so installing a Chinese build is not equivalent to receiving a global update.

The next scheduled Chinese distribution phase is due by October 31 and includes additional Xiaomi 17 variants, Redmi models and selected televisions. Further batches are listed for November and December, while some eligible devices are scheduled to receive updates in January.