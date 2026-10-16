EU Leaders Weigh Ukraine Financing Amid Washington Tensions Arabian Post
Zelenskyy appealed for air defence systems, energy support and funding before winter, warning that Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure continued despite Washington's attempts to broker a halt to strikes on energy facilities.
“We want to end this war as quick as possible,” Zelenskyy said on arrival. He added that there were no signs Russia was prepared to stop fighting and that Ukraine therefore had to prepare for winter.
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