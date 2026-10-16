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EU Leaders Weigh Ukraine Financing Amid Washington Tensions Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-16 02:15:28

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> European Union leaders backed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a Brussels summit on Friday while debating further financial assistance, as a renewed dispute with US President Donald Trump complicated Kyiv's efforts to sustain its defence against Russia.

Zelenskyy appealed for air defence systems, energy support and funding before winter, warning that Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure continued despite Washington's attempts to broker a halt to strikes on energy facilities.

“We want to end this war as quick as possible,” Zelenskyy said on arrival. He added that there were no signs Russia was prepared to stop fighting and that Ukraine therefore had to prepare for winter.

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The Arabian Post

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