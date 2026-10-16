EU Leaders Weigh Ukraine Financing Amid Washington Tensions Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> European Union leaders backed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a Brussels summit on Friday while debating further financial assistance, as a renewed dispute with US President Donald Trump complicated Kyiv's efforts to sustain its defence against Russia.

Zelenskyy appealed for air defence systems, energy support and funding before winter, warning that Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure continued despite Washington's attempts to broker a halt to strikes on energy facilities.

“We want to end this war as quick as possible,” Zelenskyy said on arrival. He added that there were no signs Russia was prepared to stop fighting and that Ukraine therefore had to prepare for winter.

<p>“The winter package is not only energy, it's also air defence and funding,” he said, outlining discussions on requirements for the remainder of 2026 and next year.</p> <p>The appeal came after Trump condemned Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries, arguing that they were pushing up global fuel prices.“All he's doing is making the world oil price higher. Well, I think that's a disgrace,” Trump told Newsmax.</p> <p>Trump also said he found Zelenskyy harder to deal with than Russian President Vladimir Putin, sharpening a disagreement over the conduct of the war and efforts to secure a settlement.</p> <p>Ukraine resumed strikes on Russian refining facilities after Zelenskyy declared an end to a short-lived pause in attacks on energy targets. Trump had announced an understanding between Moscow and Kyiv, but neither government had confirmed agreeing to the arrangement on the terms he described.</p> <p>Kyiv maintains that its strikes are intended to weaken Russia's capacity to finance and conduct the invasion. Moscow has accused Ukraine of undermining diplomatic efforts, while continuing attacks on Ukrainian electricity and other civilian infrastructure.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> See also European winter power prices climb to crisis-era highs <p>The dispute has also been aggravated by Washington's agreement with Moscow to allow additional Russian diesel supplies onto international markets. Zelenskyy criticised the move, arguing that easing economic pressure would strengthen Russia's ability to continue the war.</p> <p>European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU would maintain sanctions until Russia ended its war and indicated that preparations were under way for another package of restrictions. The position contrasted with Washington's willingness to ease certain measures to address energy prices.</p> <p>European leaders offered public assurances to Zelenskyy. French President Emmanuel Macron emphasised the need to provide Ukraine with the means to defend itself, while Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk declared that Ukrainians were not alone.</p> <p>The summit's financial discussions centred on how to maintain military assistance and meet Ukraine's substantial budget requirements in 2027. Kyiv faces an estimated $32.6 billion financing gap next year, separate from projected military assistance needs, placing pressure on European governments to establish dependable commitments.</p> <p>Zelenskyy had previously said Ukraine and its European partners had agreed on a plan to cover a $27 billion shortfall in military spending for 2026, enabling orders for equipment needed early next year. Longer-term financing nevertheless remains subject to political decisions among EU member states.</p> <p>The bloc is also considering assistance worth about €70 billion in financial and military support for 2027, although divisions over the scale and distribution of commitments remain. Leaders have not announced a final agreement on that package.</p> <p>The urgency was underscored by Russian drone and missile attacks affecting several Ukrainian regions. Strikes damaged energy facilities, caused emergency power cuts and injured civilians, reinforcing Kyiv's requests for air defence interceptors and equipment to repair electricity networks.</p> See also Gold steadies as markets weigh rates and Mideast <p>Zelenskyy highlighted an attack on energy infrastructure in Lutsk, in western Ukraine, which caused blackouts. Ukrainian officials have warned that sustained strikes could leave households and businesses exposed to further disruption as temperatures fall.</p> <p>Questions about American technological support have added to Kyiv's concerns. Ukrainian authorities complained about restrictions affecting satellite communications used in military operations, although British officials said they had received assurances from Washington that the service had been restored.</p> <p>The European Council's formal agenda also included Ukraine's progress towards EU membership, wider European defence readiness and measures to address Russian hybrid operations. Leaders were examining ways to strengthen military capabilities while confronting domestic pressure over energy costs.</p> <p>The summit opened on Thursday with disagreements over the EU's proposed 2028–2034 budget and measures to curb energy prices. European Council President António Costa undertook to prepare revised budget proposals ahead of further negotiations. Those negotiations will also determine how competing spending priorities are accommodated nationally.</p> <h2></h2>