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Ras Al Khaimah Ruler And Jaishankar Explore Trade Cooperation Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-16 02:15:28

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Ras Al Khaimah Ruler Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi held talks with India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Friday, focusing on strengthening economic and trade cooperation between the UAE and India.

The meeting brought together the Supreme Council Member and the visiting minister as both countries seek to expand commercial partnerships, investment opportunities and diplomatic engagement. Discussions also covered bilateral relations and developments affecting the Gulf region.

Jaishankar described the meeting as an opportunity to exchange views on strengthening relations between the two countries and expanding engagement across the region. He acknowledged Sheikh Saud's perspectives on bilateral cooperation and confirmed that the situation in the Gulf featured in their discussions.

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The Arabian Post

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