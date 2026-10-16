Ras Al Khaimah Ruler And Jaishankar Explore Trade Cooperation Arabian Post
The meeting brought together the Supreme Council Member and the visiting minister as both countries seek to expand commercial partnerships, investment opportunities and diplomatic engagement. Discussions also covered bilateral relations and developments affecting the Gulf region.
Jaishankar described the meeting as an opportunity to exchange views on strengthening relations between the two countries and expanding engagement across the region. He acknowledged Sheikh Saud's perspectives on bilateral cooperation and confirmed that the situation in the Gulf featured in their discussions.
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