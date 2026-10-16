Durga Puja: Siliguri's Hawa Mahal Pandal Dazzles With Shiv Tandav Show

Hawa Mahal-Themed Pandal Dazzles Siliguri

Saktigarh Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee celebrated its Platinum Jubilee with a pandal inspired by Rajasthan's Hawa Mahal in Siliguri on Friday. More than the idol of Lord Durga, the laser show of Shiv Tandav attracted the devotees. Saktigarh Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee displayed the laser projection, which is 50 feet high and 80 feet wide. The show also depicts Mahishasura Mardini.

While talking to ANI, Rathin Dey, Secretary, Saktigarh Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee, said, "We strive to bring something new to its celebrations every year. This year, we have recreated Rajasthan's Hawa Mahal, making it almost identical to the original monument. Visitors no longer need to travel to Jaipur to see Hawa Mahal; they can visit Shaktigarh and experience it here. Along with this, we have organised a laser show using new technology. The projection is displayed on our pandal, which is 50 feet high and 80 feet wide. The show also depicts Mahishasura Mardini through projections."

The Significance of Durga Puja

Durga Puja is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm, particularly in West Bengal and other parts of India. The festival honours Goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over the demon Mahishasura, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

Celebrated over several days, Durga Puja brings communities together through elaborate pandals, artistic idols, cultural performances, traditional rituals and devotional music. Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami are among its most important days.

Beyond its religious significance, the festival celebrates artistic expression, cultural heritage, community participation and the spirit of unity. (ANI)

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