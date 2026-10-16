Amit Shah Prays At Gujarat Temples, Lays Foundation For Shiva Statue

Amit Shah's Engagements in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his son Jay Shah offered prayers at the Bahuchar Mata Temple in Mansa with family.

Earlier, he offered prayers at the Shri Varadayini Mataji Temple in Rupal and laid the foundation stone for an 81-foot-tall statue of Lord Shiva.

In a post on X, Shah also shared that he had the darshan of Gacchadhipati Param Pujya Acharya Shri Udayprabha Surishwar Ji Maharaj Saheb in Ahmedabad and received his blessings.“The path shown by Lord Mahavira, by walking upon which the saintly society is keeping the flame of religion, service, and values alight, serves as an inspiration for the entire society,” Shah said in his post.

Greetings to NSG on Raising Day

Earlier, Shah extended his greetings to the NSG personnel, describing them as warriors who have thwarted terror threats to India with courage, professionalism and sacrifices.“Raising Day greetings to the warriors of the National Security Guard. The NSG Black Cats have blown up every terror threat to India with the fury of the storms and guarded the nation with steely courage, flawless professionalism and valiant sacrifices. Salute to the martyrs of the force,” he wrote on X.

The National Security Guard (NSG) is celebrating its 42nd Raising Day on October 16, 2026. The NSG is a federal contingency force to deal with anti-terrorist activities. Popularly called Black Cats, it is a force equipped and trained to deal with specific situations and is therefore used in exceptional circumstances to thwart serious acts of terrorism. It was established in 1986.

(ANI)

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