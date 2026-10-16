Swiss Postal Revamp Plan Faces Fire During Consultation
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Loi sur la poste face à des critiques lors de la consultation
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Read more: Loi sur la poste face à des critiques lors de la consult
Swiss Post said it welcomed the government's proposed changes as the consultation period ended on Thursday.
By putting its draft proposal out for consultation in June, the government was responding to the decline in demand for traditional postal services and to Swiss Post's expansion of commercial activities beyond its core remit.
Business circles have criticised the insufficient opening up of the market and the overly lax restrictions on corporate takeovers.
Left-wing parties and the regions, for their part, have condemned the planned reduction in services from 2030 onwards, fearing a less dense postal network and a reduction in the number of delivery days.
Swiss Post has welcomed the planned changes, describing them as“dynamic regulation”. It has emphasised the importance of having room for manoeuvre.More More Swiss Politics Controversial postal network reform takes shape
This content was published on Oct 15, 2018 Swiss Post says the overhaul of the nationwide postal network is on track. The trade unions have strongly criticised the plans.Read more: Controversial postal network reform takes
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