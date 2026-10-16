Français fr Soudan: réunion à Genève pour coordonner les efforts de paix Original Read more: Soudan: réunion à Genève pour coordonner les efforts de

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The United Nations and Switzerland will host a major coordination meeting in Geneva on peace initiatives for Sudan. The parties to the conflict will not be attending. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: UN Geneva meeting to coordinate Sudan peace efforts This content was published on October 16, 2026 - 13:32 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

A total of 27 delegations are expected at the Palais des Nations for this sixth meeting, said Naila Hajjar, a member of the team working with the UN Special Envoy for Sudan, Pekka Haavisto. Previous meetings had taken place in other countries.

On the agenda are efforts to reduce clashes and advance the political process. In particular, it is necessary to assess how the various initiatives can reinforce one another, Hajjar explained.

Among the countries expected to attend are the members of the Quad (the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Saudi Arabia), as well as Qatar, Turkey, Germany and Norway, which are also involved.

The permanent members of the UN Security Council and international organisations active in Sudan will also take part.

More More International Geneva Impunity is stalling all peace efforts in Sudan. Can it end?

This content was published on Sep 14, 2024 The war in Sudan has led to the world's biggest humanitarian crisis. Impunity for war crimes has so far prevailed.

Read more: Impunity is stalling all peace efforts in Sudan. Can it