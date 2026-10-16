Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Fuel Prices Rise Again In Switzerland

Fuel Prices Rise Again In Switzerland


Date: 2026-10-16 02:14:28

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Fuel prices in Switzerland have risen again following a brief lull. Both petrol and diesel have recently gone up by five cents per litre, according to the latest figures from Touring Club Switzerland (TCS). Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Fuel prices rise again in Switzerland This content was published on October 16, 2026 - 15:24 1 minute Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Treibstoffpreise in der Schweiz ziehen wieder an Original Read more: Treibstoffpreise in der Schweiz ziehen wied Español es Los precios del combustible vuelven a subir en Suiza Read more: Los precios del combustible vuelven a subir en

Accordingly, the average price of a litre of unleaded 95 has risen by 2.4% since last week to CHF2.16. Unleaded 98 now costs CHF2.27 per litre, representing a rise of 2.3%.

More More Global trade Why Switzerland's fuel stockpiles are for Swiss use only

This content was published on May 4, 2026 In the event of fuel and heating oil shortages, Switzerland can draw on compulsory stockpiles. It does not have to share these with other countries.

Read more: Why Switzerland's fuel stockpiles are for Swiss use

MENAFN16102026000210011054ID1111821404


Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search