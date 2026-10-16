Deutsch de Treibstoffpreise in der Schweiz ziehen wieder an Original Read more: Treibstoffpreise in der Schweiz ziehen wied Español es Los precios del combustible vuelven a subir en Suiza Read more: Los precios del combustible vuelven a subir en

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Fuel prices in Switzerland have risen again following a brief lull. Both petrol and diesel have recently gone up by five cents per litre, according to the latest figures from Touring Club Switzerland (TCS). Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Fuel prices rise again in Switzerland This content was published on October 16, 2026 - 15:24 1 minute Keystone-SDA

Accordingly, the average price of a litre of unleaded 95 has risen by 2.4% since last week to CHF2.16. Unleaded 98 now costs CHF2.27 per litre, representing a rise of 2.3%.

More More Global trade Why Switzerland's fuel stockpiles are for Swiss use only

This content was published on May 4, 2026 In the event of fuel and heating oil shortages, Switzerland can draw on compulsory stockpiles. It does not have to share these with other countries.

Read more: Why Switzerland's fuel stockpiles are for Swiss use