Fuel Prices Rise Again In Switzerland
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Treibstoffpreise in der Schweiz ziehen wieder an
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Read more: Treibstoffpreise in der Schweiz ziehen wied
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Los precios del combustible vuelven a subir en Suiza
Read more: Los precios del combustible vuelven a subir en
Accordingly, the average price of a litre of unleaded 95 has risen by 2.4% since last week to CHF2.16. Unleaded 98 now costs CHF2.27 per litre, representing a rise of 2.3%.More More Global trade Why Switzerland's fuel stockpiles are for Swiss use only
This content was published on May 4, 2026 In the event of fuel and heating oil shortages, Switzerland can draw on compulsory stockpiles. It does not have to share these with other countries.Read more: Why Switzerland's fuel stockpiles are for Swiss use
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