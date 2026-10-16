EU Decision Could Drive More Sika Deer To Zurich
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EU-Entscheid könnte Sika-Hirsche vermehrt nach Zürich treiben
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In Germany and Austria, the EU decision announced in the summer of 2025 caused quite a stir. The media were already referring to an“extermination and culling plan”. The EU had classified the spotted sika deer as an“invasive alien species”.
Private ownership of these deer will therefore only be permitted until August 2027. Furthermore, wild populations are to be“intensively hunted”. In this way, the EU aims to prevent damage to native forests and to stop the Asian deer from interbreeding with native red deer.More More How Switzerland is battling invasive species
This content was published on May 22, 2019 Switzerland has waged war on invasive species. The fight is starting to bear fruit, but private citizens have to lend a hand.Read more: How Switzerland is battling invasive sp
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