Swiss Canton Using Drones For Speed Checks
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St. Galler Polizei setzt bei Geschwindigkeitskontrollen auf Drohnen
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Read more: St. Galler Polizei setzt bei Geschwindigkeitskontrollen auf Dr
Since the start of the year, the St Gallen cantonal police have been making targeted use of drones in road traffic. The drone operations are intended to improve road safety and tackle traffic offences. Operations have focused on sections of road where there are indications of speeding offences.
Speed is determined using a distance-time calculation based on aerial video footage. This year, the cantonal police carried out six drone checks, which detected two speeding offences.More More French police bust Swiss driver going 312km/h
This content was published on Sep 29, 2026 A police patrol in France caught a Porsche driver doing 312km/h on a motorway southeast of Geneva, where the speed limit is 130km/h.Read more: French police bust Swiss driver going 31
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