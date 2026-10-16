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Swiss Canton Using Drones For Speed Checks

Swiss Canton Using Drones For Speed Checks


Date: 2026-10-16 02:14:27

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss canton of St Gallen has unveiled new drones for speed enforcement on the mountain pass road to Hulftegg, between Toggenburg and the Tösstal valley in Zurich. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss canton using drones for speed checks This content was published on October 16, 2026 - 15:35 1 minute Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de St. Galler Polizei setzt bei Geschwindigkeitskontrollen auf Drohnen Original Read more: St. Galler Polizei setzt bei Geschwindigkeitskontrollen auf Dr

Since the start of the year, the St Gallen cantonal police have been making targeted use of drones in road traffic. The drone operations are intended to improve road safety and tackle traffic offences. Operations have focused on sections of road where there are indications of speeding offences.

Speed is determined using a distance-time calculation based on aerial video footage. This year, the cantonal police carried out six drone checks, which detected two speeding offences.

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This content was published on Sep 29, 2026 A police patrol in France caught a Porsche driver doing 312km/h on a motorway southeast of Geneva, where the speed limit is 130km/h.

Read more: French police bust Swiss driver going 31

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