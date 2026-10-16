Deutsch de Neues ETH-Laboratorium zur Erdbeobachtung eröffnet Original Read more: Neues ETH-Laboratorium zur Erdbeobachtung erö

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Researchers at the Swiss federal insitute of technology ETH Zurich will be able to monitor changes on Earth from a newly opened Swiss Geolab. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Earth Observation Lab launches in Switzerland This content was published on October 16, 2026 - 17:24 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The facility will analyses data on landslides and crops from its home in canton Lucerne.

The establishment of the centre of excellence is being co-funded by canton Lucerne and a foundation set up by the late watch magnate Jörg G. Bucherer. By the end of 2027, the core team is expected to comprise around ten people.

ETH aims to use the facility to help tackle environmental challenges. While science cannot reverse events such as landslides, it can help ensure that disasters are detected at an early stage and their consequences better managed, according to said ETH president Joël Mesot.

The new ETH institution utilises data collected by satellites, drones or sensors in the ground and in water.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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