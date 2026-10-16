Earth Observation Lab Launches In Switzerland
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Neues ETH-Laboratorium zur Erdbeobachtung eröffnet
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Read more: Neues ETH-Laboratorium zur Erdbeobachtung erö
The facility will analyses data on landslides and crops from its home in canton Lucerne.
The establishment of the centre of excellence is being co-funded by canton Lucerne and a foundation set up by the late watch magnate Jörg G. Bucherer. By the end of 2027, the core team is expected to comprise around ten people.
ETH aims to use the facility to help tackle environmental challenges. While science cannot reverse events such as landslides, it can help ensure that disasters are detected at an early stage and their consequences better managed, according to said ETH president Joël Mesot.
The new ETH institution utilises data collected by satellites, drones or sensors in the ground and in water.
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