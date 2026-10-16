Brazil's Santa Catarina Signs Moroccan Region Mou

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Guelmim-Oued Noun regional council in Morocco has signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina. The agreement was signed by Santa Catarina Governor Jorginho Mello on Tuesday (13), during a visit by Arab ambassadors to the state, while the Moroccan side signed it remotely the previous week. The MoU aims to establish cooperation across a broad range of areas, from trade and investment to health and education.

The MoU follows other initiatives to strengthen ties between Santa Catarina and Morocco, including the opening last year of the Honorary Consulate of the Kingdom of Morocco in Florianópolis, the state capital. During the Arab diplomats' visit, Morocco's ambassador to Brazil, Nabil Adghoghi, also received the Anita Garibaldi Medal, an honor awarded by the state government to individuals who have provided outstanding service or contributed to Santa Catarina's development.

In a speech at the meeting between the Arab diplomatic delegation and Mello, Adghoghi thanked the state for the recognition.

“It is with great pride and dignity that I receive this distinction, which honors me immensely. I also accept it as an expression of friendship between the state of Santa Catarina and the Kingdom of Morocco, and as a demonstration of the positive momentum in our bilateral relations,” said the Moroccan ambassador, who also serves as dean of the Council of Arab Ambassadors in Brazil.

Guelmim-Oued Noun lies on Morocco's Atlantic coast. The MoU was signed on behalf of the region by its council president, Mbarka Bouaida. The ambassador said she is fully committed to building a multifaceted partnership with the governor, particularly in aquaculture, the blue economy, precision agriculture and offshore renewable energy.

The agreement provides for the establishment of cooperation frameworks in trade and investment; health, science and technology; agriculture; the environment; education; international cooperation and internationalization; international business; administrative problem-solving best practices; and the blue economy. It also calls for clear goals, parameters and outcomes to promote the exchange of best practices, services and technologies. Exchanges of experts and technical visits are also planned, among other initiatives.

The Arab diplomatic delegation's mission to Santa Catarina took place from October 12 to 15. It also included ambassadors Bader Abbas Alhelaibi (Bahrain), Ahmad Bin Mohammed Ali Mohamed Al-Shebani (Qatar) and Talal Rashed Al-Mansour (Kuwait), as well as Mohamad Orra Mourad, vice president for international relations and secretary-general of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ), among other embassy and ABCC representatives. The delegation also met with Deputy Governor Marilisa Boehm (PL), along with various state leaders, businesspeople and executives, as part of a wide-ranging agenda.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Guiziou Franck/Hemis/Hemis via AFP)Santa Catarina State Government

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