Investornewsbreaks Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) Advances Training Framework For Remote Restraint, De-Escalation

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ: WRAP) has developed a new operational doctrine designed to help law enforcement officers manage encounters when verbal de-escalation alone does not resolve a situation. The framework combines communication, recognition of resistance, tactical positioning, time and distance, and remote restraint using the company's BolaWrap 150 device, which deploys a tether intended to restrain a person without electrical incapacitation or chemical irritants. The approach is designed to give officers an additional option in certain encounters, including behavioral and mental health emergencies, while emphasizing the use of the lowest reasonable level of response and continuous reassessment as circumstances change. Following an ATF ruling classifying the BolaWrap 150 as an instrument of restraint rather than a firearm or other weapon under federal law, Wrap has submitted its training curriculum for independent validation ahead of a potential application for California POST certification. If certification is obtained, the company plans to distribute standardized training through its WRAP Tactics digital learning platform, potentially supporting wider agency adoption and recurring training-related revenue.

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About Wrap Technologies Inc.

WRAP Technologies is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern-day challenges facing public-safety organizations. WRAP's complete public-safety portfolio includes the non-lethal BolaWrap(R) 150 device, Wrap Reality(R) immersive training platform, WrapVision(TM) body-worn camera system, WrapTactics(TM) training programs, and next-generation C-UAS solutions such as PAN-DA and the 1KC Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, all of which support the company's mission to provide safer, scalable and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense and critical infrastructure markets.

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