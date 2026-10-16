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Odisha Holds FTA Seminar To Help Msmes And Exporters Expand Global Market Access

Odisha Holds FTA Seminar To Help Msmes And Exporters Expand Global Market Access


Date: 2026-10-16 02:12:26

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bhubaneswar, Oct 16 (KNN) The Odisha government has organised a state-level outreach seminar on free trade agreements (FTAs) to help local businesses, manufacturers and exporters access international markets and expand exports.

Focus On Leveraging FTAs

The seminar, titled 'Leveraging Free Trade Agreements,' was held at Mayfair Convention in Bhubaneswar and jointly organised by the state's MSME Department, the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

The programme focused on helping regional enterprises understand India's existing trade agreements and use preferential tariff benefits to improve their competitiveness in overseas markets.

Ministers Stress Global Market Access For Businesses

Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain said expanding Odisha's international trade presence is a priority and stressed the need to connect local businesses with global supply chains.

MSME Minister Gokulananda Mallik said overseas markets offer significant growth opportunities for state enterprises. He emphasised the importance of equipping entrepreneurs, exporters and business owners with practical knowledge of India's trade agreements.

Govt Officials And Industry Representatives Participate

The seminar brought together officials from central and state government departments, industry representatives and trade experts.

Those present included Agrim Kaushal, Senior Economic Adviser and Joint Secretary at the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry; Manoj Singh, Additional Director General of Foreign Trade; Rashmita Panda, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Odisha's MSME Department; and Aboli Sunil Narwane, Director of Industries.

The initiative aims to improve awareness of FTA provisions and help Odisha-based businesses explore export opportunities arising from India's trade agreements.

(KNN Bureau)

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KNN India

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