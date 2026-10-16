India-New Zealand FTA To Take Effect October 20 India, Canada Target CEPA Deal By Year-End

MENAFN - KNN India)The India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will come into force on October 20. Signed in April 2026, the agreement will provide duty-free access to Indian exports, creating opportunities for sectors such as textiles, leather, footwear, engineering goods and processed agricultural products.

India and Canada are targeting the conclusion of negotiations for their proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) by the end of 2026, according to a Commerce Ministry presentation on Thursday, ANI reported.

The proposed CEPA aims to reduce trade barriers and improve market access for businesses in both countries.

The fifth round of India-Canada negotiations was held in Ottawa from October 5 to 9, covering market access for goods and services, investment, rules of origin, intellectual property rights and trade remedies. The next round is scheduled for early November in New Delhi.

Exports Rise To UK, China And EU

India's merchandise exports recorded growth across several major trading partners during April-September 2026.

Exports to the United Kingdom rose to USD 7.32 billion from USD 6.83 billion a year earlier, following the implementation of the India-UK trade agreement in July.

Shipments to China increased to USD 11.41 billion from USD 8.39 billion, while exports to the European Union grew to USD 31.92 billion from USD 30.61 billion.

India has concluded FTA negotiations with the EU, although the agreement is yet to come into force.

India Pursuing Trade Talks With Other Partners

The ministry's presentation also highlighted ongoing trade negotiations with the United States, Israel, Chile and Peru.

India is pursuing reviews or upgrades of existing trade agreements with Australia, ASEAN, South Korea and Sri Lanka.

The negotiations and implementation of new trade agreements are part of India's efforts to diversify export markets and improve access for domestic businesses amid changing global trade and tariff conditions.

(KNN Bureau)

