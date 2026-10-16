Piyush Goyal Launches National Strategic Trade Command Centre

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal launched the National Strategic Trade Command Centre (NSTCC) at Vanijya Bhawan in New Delhi to monitor India's trade performance, analyse export opportunities and improve the processing of trade-related applications.

The launch was attended by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and Director General of Foreign Trade Lav Agarwal.

Developed by the Department of Commerce, the NSTCC integrates trade-related data through dashboards covering export promotion schemes, regulatory approvals, application pendency, processing timelines and regional performance.

The platform initially covers key Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) functions, including Importer Exporter Code (IEC), Advance Authorisation, Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG), Certificates of Origin, SCOMET, and restricted imports and exports.

The centre is designed to enable product-wise and market-wise trade analysis, monitor trade agreement utilisation, identify export opportunities and assess India's position in international markets. It will also track scheme utilisation, export obligations and application processing across regional authorities.

During a review of the SCOMET dashboard, Goyal called for regular meetings of the Inter-Ministerial Committee, including weekly meetings if required, to clear pending applications and expedite their disposal.

The NSTCC will use existing digital infrastructure, including DGFT systems and the Trade Connect ePlatform.

The government plans to progressively integrate additional datasets from other departments and trade-related agencies, with future features including automated alerts and advanced analytics.

(KNN Bureau)

