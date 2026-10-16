India, Mongolia Review Bilateral Defence Cooperation At 14Th Joint Working Group Meeting

MENAFN - KNN India)India and Mongolia reviewed bilateral defence cooperation at the 14th Joint Working Group meeting between their defence ministries, held in Ulaanbaatar on October 16, 2026.

The two sides assessed ongoing cooperation initiatives, discussed ways to expand engagement in mutually identified areas and exchanged views on regional and international developments.

The meeting was co-chaired by Dr Ishita Ganguli Tripathy, Joint Secretary in India's Ministry of Defence, and Brigadier General Gansukh E, Deputy State Secretary of Defence of Mongolia.

Both sides acknowledged the successful conclusion of the Nomadic Elephant military exercise. Mongolia also acknowledged India's support for training and capacity building of Mongolian Armed Forces personnel.

Dr Tripathy separately met Major General Usukhbayar J, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Mongolian Armed Forces, to review cooperation between the two defence forces and discuss areas for further engagement.

The Indian delegation also visited Mongolia's National Defence University to review the functioning of the Cyber Security Training Centre established with Indian assistance. The Mongolian side acknowledged India's support in language training and cybersecurity.

(KNN Bureau)

