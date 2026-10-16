Robin F. Williams Unveils“Act Natural” At Frieze London Pop-Up
Williams, a Brooklyn -based artist, captures the allure and horror of technological immersion, portraying a“techno-dystopia” through mystical visions influenced by pop culture and art history. One piece,“Merminator” ( 2026 ), an oil on linen measuring 60 x 40 inches, merges an 1980s cyborg assassin with a Disney princess, depicting a metallic bot longing for a world it cannot enter. Another painting,“I Am Not a Robot” ( 2026 ), an acrylic and oil on canvas of 48 x 48 inches, draws compositional and color palette inspiration from Hilma af Klint's spiritualist abstractions and Botticelli's“Madonna of the Pomegranate.” In Williams's interpretation, a phone replaces the pomegranate as a radiating, life-giving source.
Additional works in the series include“Holy Thirst Trap” ( 2026 ), oil on linen, 42 x 30 inches;“Language Model” ( 2026 ), oil on canvas, 60 x 54 inches; and“Spooky Action at a Distance” ( 2026 ), acrylic and oil on canvas, 60 x 44 inches, as well as a detail of“Infinite Scroll” ( 2026 ).
Source: This Is Colossal
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