Robin F. Williams Unveils“Act Natural” At Frieze London Pop-Up

MENAFN - USA Art News) Artistis presenting a new body of work titled Act Natural, exploring humanity's merging with technology, at a pop-up exhibition by P·P·O·W at Frieze's No. 9 Cork Street in. The exhibition is on view through

Williams, a Brooklyn -based artist, captures the allure and horror of technological immersion, portraying a“techno-dystopia” through mystical visions influenced by pop culture and art history. One piece,“Merminator” ( 2026 ), an oil on linen measuring 60 x 40 inches, merges an 1980s cyborg assassin with a Disney princess, depicting a metallic bot longing for a world it cannot enter. Another painting,“I Am Not a Robot” ( 2026 ), an acrylic and oil on canvas of 48 x 48 inches, draws compositional and color palette inspiration from Hilma af Klint's spiritualist abstractions and Botticelli's“Madonna of the Pomegranate.” In Williams's interpretation, a phone replaces the pomegranate as a radiating, life-giving source.

Additional works in the series include“Holy Thirst Trap” ( 2026 ), oil on linen, 42 x 30 inches;“Language Model” ( 2026 ), oil on canvas, 60 x 54 inches; and“Spooky Action at a Distance” ( 2026 ), acrylic and oil on canvas, 60 x 44 inches, as well as a detail of“Infinite Scroll” ( 2026 ).

Source: This Is Colossal