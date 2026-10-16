Allan Wexler Works From Self-Built Studio On Long Island

MENAFN - USA Art News) Artistis currently featured in theinstallment of“A View From the Easel,” a series focusing on artists' workspaces. He creates his art by tinkering, sawing, and painting in a studio he constructed himself within the woods of

Wexler, who trained as an architect, has been a part-time resident of the North Fork of Long Island for decades. In 2001, he and his wife acquired four acres of woodland in Southold, driven by a long-held ambition to design and build their own home and art studio. The studio was finished in 2006, followed by the house in 2009. Wexler also maintains a smaller studio in Brooklyn.

Describing a typical day, Wexler wakes in his house, prepares coffee, and then takes a one-minute walk on a well-used path through the woods to his studio by 9am. He spends his days there from Monday to Friday, often including weekends, taking breaks for walks in the neighborhood or to the beach. He occasionally returns to the house for coffee, lunch, or bathroom breaks.

Wexler finds inspiration for new work by being surrounded by both completed and ongoing projects, along with various collections from yard sales. He listens to public radio until 2pm, then switches to music on Spotify for the afternoon. While he doesn't consciously listen, the ambient sound provides company. When facing creative blocks, he changes his music, noting that a shift from Bach's“Goldberg Variations” to a Mozart opera can spark new directions and revitalize his energy.

We previously reported:

Artist Flor Khan details her Bronx studio practice, where she uses photography and alternative processes to honor ancestral memories and challenge colonial

Artist Chanika Svetvilas is building a rainbow Plexiglas and chicken wire installation as part of her six-month residency in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Source: Hyperallergic