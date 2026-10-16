MENAFN - USA Art News) Last, Amant presented“De la Fourche au Four à la Fourchette, Broke the Plate,” a culinary performance by artistsand. Staged with the onsite restaurant, the event featured a table reading complemented by small bites.

The performance was an adaptation of Farming in Europe, a 2013 play by artists Dena Yago, Calla Henkel, and Max Pitegoff, along with writer Pablo Larios. The cast included dealer Jenny Borland as Marin, a restaurant owner; dealer Tenko Nakajima as her waitress; artist Hadi Fallahpisheh as Ricard, an old friend; and Lutz-Kinoy as an artist-activist. Yago, Uchino, and Arley Marks, founder of Honey's in Bushwick, also participated. Joseph Euoi Lee, Amant's production and public programs associate, read the stage directions.

The narrative featured Ricard's“project farm” in Italy, described as both a“heritage agroturismo fantasy” and“really just a summer camp for unemployed RISD grads.” Marin's restaurant, Au Pear, served specials such as raw milk panna cotta with a lemon verbena granita. Servers brought terracotta slipware from Lutz-Kinoy's exhibition at Amant,“The Mud Room,” with each course.

Meals included Block Island anchovy crispbread with tardivo petals and raw milk ricotta, followed by La Cabra sourdough baguette with dulse butter and kohlrabi shavings. The bread was served unsliced, requiring guests to tear it by hand.

Borland, who stepped in last minute for the original Marin who could not leave Mexico, was lauded for her portrayal of the“tyrannical chef-auteur.” She is a veteran of the stage, having played Nicely-Nicely in Guys and Dolls in middle school. Dealer Gavin Brown was present and commented on relational aesthetics, stating,“Relational aesthetics is the most heteronormative thing after Abstract Expressionism.”

Also this past weekend, MoMA showcased Sarah Michelson's nowhere, a work in progress featuring New York City dancers and Juilliard students. Meanwhile, Mark Beasley's exhibition concluded its run at Gavin Brown's, with one of the works slated for the National Portrait Gallery in London. Independent curator Reilly Davidson reported from Oslo, where she installed an exhibition on lying at the Christian Torp gallery, featuring works by Ethan Assouline, Mimosa Echard, Mia Sanchez, Clara Schmidt, Lea Stuedahl, Julija Zaharijević, and Bruno Zhu.

Source: Artnet News