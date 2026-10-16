Helen Sunderland-Cohen Collects Maps And Contemporary Art

MENAFN - USA Art News) London-based lawyermanages three distinct art collections, including rare historical maps, fictional cartography, and contemporary art. She is the custodian of the Sunderland Collection, which focuses on historical maps, atlases, and globes originated by her father,. In, she founded the Ex Carta collection of fictional maps. Her personal contemporary art collection, housed in her central London residence, features works by, and a painted wooden mask by

The Sunderland Collection was made available digitally through Oculi Mundi in 2021. Selections from the Ex Carta collection are currently on display at the Zurich Central Library in an exhibition titled“Fantastical Maps from Legendary Stories,” running until December 5. Additional pieces from Ex Carta will be featured in the Warburg Institute's“Night Maps,” which opens in London on October 21 and continues through April 17, 2027.

Sunderland-Cohen told The Art Newspaper that her first“serious” acquisition was a 1970s self-portrait photograph by feminist artist Alexis Hunter. Her most recent purchase was a watercolor from the“Bird Hunter Series” by Pakistani artist Ali Kazim.

She explained the difference in her collecting approach:“It is completely different. My own art collection is very eclectic and personal; it is mostly Modern and contemporary visual arts. There are loose themes but a lot is simply work from artists I admire, or that resonates for personal reasons. I am fascinated by both meaning and process.” She noted that the map collections are more specialized, with the Sunderland Collection focusing on world and celestial cartography up to around 1700, and Ex Carta centered on literary or world-building cartography, ideally from first editions. The unifying factor across all three collections, she stated, is quality.

Sunderland-Cohen emphasized a deliberate approach to acquisitions, stating:“I rarely buy spontaneously. I like to take time to understand the work and its maker. If possible, I try to meet them in person (trickier with the maps!). I also like to look: it is important to put things in context and train the eye.” She expressed regret over missing out on objects she only learned were for sale after the fact. When asked about acquiring works from museums, she preferred that they remain in their current locations unless conservation efforts were lacking, and highlighted the value of lending objects for public engagement.

As a trustee of the City & Guilds of London Art School, Sunderland-Cohen is eager to see its degree show in June. For October in London, she plans to visit the Richard Dadd exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts, Henry Moore at Kew Gardens, and Ana Mendieta at Tate Modern.

Source: The Art Newspaper