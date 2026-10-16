Investornewsbreaks Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Announces Participation In Planned 500 MW Alberta Energy Park

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) announced its participation, through its strategic development relationship with BlueFlare Group Holdings Inc., in a planned energy park in east-central Alberta designed to support up to 500 megawatts (MW) of high-performance computing and digital infrastructure capacity. The project is expected to be developed in 75 MW phases, beginning with an initial 75 MW installation, and would use on-site natural gas generation and battery storage rather than draw power from the provincial grid. The first phase remains subject to land acquisition, regulatory approvals, gas supply arrangements and financing. Separately, FingerMotion reported that BlueFlare has received multiple written, nonbinding expressions of interest from prospective customers for Brooks Campus #1, its permitted 9.9 MW facility in the County of Newell. BlueFlare is evaluating the proposals and expects to recommend a lead customer, although no definitive agreement has been reached.

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About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the Company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the Company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the Company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets.

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