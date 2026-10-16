Investornewsbreaks AZIO AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZIO) Featured In Networknewsaudio Release On Contracted Capacity As Key AI Infrastructure Metric

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) AZIO AI Holdings (NASDAQ: AZIO) is featured in a NetworkNewsAudio Audio Press Release (APR) titled“Contracted Capacity Becomes Key Metric for AI Infrastructure Investors to Watch.” The editorial examines the shift toward AI factories, where infrastructure performance is measured by the efficiency of converting power into usable computing capacity rather than traditional data-center metrics. AZIO AI Holdings is pursuing an integrated infrastructure model that combines behind-the-meter power, data-center hosting, connectivity and access to advanced graphics processing unit (GPU) systems to support growing demand for AI computing.

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About AZIO AI Holdings Inc.

AZIO AI Holdings is a technology infrastructure company focused on developing, owning, and operating artificial intelligence data centers, enterprise GPU compute infrastructure, digital power solutions and digital asset mining operations.

The company operates an integrated AI infrastructure business encompassing AI data center development, the sale and distribution of enterprise GPU systems and server infrastructure, high-performance computing solutions, power hosting, and strategic technology investments, serving enterprise and institutional customers across domestic and international markets.

Through this diversified AI infrastructure strategy, the company is positioned to capitalize on the rapidly expanding global demand for AI infrastructure, compute capacity, digital power and next-generation AI technologies.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AZIO are available in the company's newsroom at

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