Missionirnewsbreaks Nanox Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Nanox.ARC X Named One Of TIME Best Inventions Of 2026

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX), a medical imaging technology company, announced that its Nanox X digital tomosynthesis system has been named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2026. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration-cleared system captures X-ray images from multiple angles, generating up to 200 coronal images per scan to produce three-dimensional views of the body at up to 80% less radiation than computed tomography (“CT”) for equivalent body parts. Designed with a smaller footprint than conventional CT systems, Nanox X operates using a standard 110-volt power outlet and features simplified installation, operator workflows and remote upgrade capabilities. The company plans to showcase the system at the RSNA 2026 Annual Meeting in Chicago. Nanox previously received a special mention on TIME's Best Inventions of 2024 list for its artificial intelligence imaging solutions.

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About Nanox

Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is focused on driving the world's transition to preventive health care by delivering an integrated, end-to-end medical imaging and healthcare services platform.

Nanox combines affordable imaging hardware, advanced AI-based solutions, cloud-based software, access to remote radiology, health IT solutions, and a marketplace to enable earlier detection, improved clinical efficiency, and broader access to care.

Nanox's vision is to expand the reach of medical imaging both within and beyond traditional hospital settings by providing a seamless solution from scan to interpretation and beyond. By leveraging proprietary digital X-ray technology, AI-driven analytics, and a clinically driven approach, Nanox aims to enhance the efficiency of routine imaging workflows, support early detection of disease, and improve patient outcomes.

The Nanox ecosystem includes Nanox, a cost-effective, 3D multi-source digital tomosynthesis imaging system designed for ease of use and scalability; Nanox, a suite of AI-based algorithms that augment the interpretation of routine CT imaging to identify early signs often associated with chronic disease; Nanox, a cloud-based platform for secure data management, storage, and advanced imaging analytics; Nanox and USARAD Holdings, which provide access to remote radiology and cardiology experts and comprehensive teleradiology services; and Nanox Health IT, which combines deep healthcare IT expertise with leading technology partners to deliver RIS, PACS, AI, dictation, and secure infrastructure solutions that streamline workflows and support safer, more efficient care delivery.

By integrating imaging technology, AI, cloud infrastructure, clinical expertise, a marketplace, and health information technology, Nanox seeks to lower barriers to adoption, improve utilization, and advance preventive care worldwide.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NNOX are available in the company's newsroom at

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