IEA Says Global Diesel Shortages Could Persist In 2027

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) In the run-up to the International Energy Agency's meeting on Thursday, the agency revealed that its data showed that shortages of diesel on global energy markets could persist into much of 2027. The IEA meeting is aimed at working out how member countries are going to structure additional releases from their strategic oil reserves so that energy markets can be calmed down.

As energy markets roil from the fallout resulting from the ongoing wars, conglomerates like Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A) (BRK.B) will be reassessing their forecasts for this year in the different sectors like energy, retail and manufacturing...

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