French Parliamentarians Propose Exit Tax For Crypto Owners

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) France could introduce new tax rules for cryptocurrency owners who plan to move abroad. The proposed changes would target wealthy investors and extend the country's existing exit tax to digital assets such as Bitcoin. If approved, the rules could require some individuals to pay tax on gains that have accrued but have not yet been realized through a sale.

These proposed changes are likely to be closely watched by firms like Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) as they could...

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