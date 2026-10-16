Agrivoltaics Shows Promise In Boosting Clean Energy, Food Supply

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Mounting pressure on farmland is pushing researchers and governments toward a dual-use model that generates solar electricity and grows crops from the same piece of ground. Known as agrivoltaics, the approach mounts solar arrays on raised supports above farmland, letting light reach the soil while generating clean power overhead.

Furthermore, policy frameworks that can accommodate agriculture and energy from a single parcel remain underdeveloped in most markets. As these policy issues are addressed, we could see leading companies like Turbo Energy S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB) incorporating agrivoltaics into the...

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