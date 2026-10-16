Biomednewsbreaks - Dariohealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) Announces Aon Review Supporting Estimated Annual Healthcare Cost Savings Of 2.5% To 7.2%

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) DarioHealth (NASDAQ: DRIO) announced results of a review conducted by the Managed Care Services Team of Aon plc evaluating the clinical and financial impact of its AI-powered chronic condition management services. Based on data and studies provided or identified by DarioHealth, Aon concluded that the evidence supports estimated annual healthcare cost reductions of 2.5% to 7.2% across a covered population, equivalent to approximately $3.8 million to $10.8 million annually for a representative population of 20,000 covered lives. Aon also estimated that management of multiple conditions and access to physicians, which were excluded from the initial calculations, could contribute an additional 1.6 to 2.8 percentage points in savings.

The review evaluated 17 studies spanning cardiometabolic, musculoskeletal and behavioral health conditions, including independently conducted and company-sponsored research. Aon found consistent reported improvements across clinical, behavioral, healthcare utilization and cost measures, concluding that the evidence supports an association between DarioHealth services and meaningful clinical and financial outcomes. However, Aon did not independently verify the underlying data or audit the studies, and its findings do not guarantee future savings or outcomes for individual customers.

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About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ: DRIO) is an AI-powered healthcare technology company helping health plans, health systems and employers improve health outcomes while lowering the cost of care. The Company's integrated platform combines connected devices, personalized member engagement, AI-driven insights and provider-backed clinical care to support people living with conditions including diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal and behavioral health needs.

Powered by more than 13 billion proprietary longitudinal healthcare data points collected over more than a decade, Dario's AI platform personalizes care at the individual member level by analyzing biometric, clinical and behavioral data to deliver more timely and effective interventions. By combining engagement, clinical intelligence and care delivery within a single platform, Dario helps customers address multiple chronic conditions through one solution.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to DRIO are available in the company's newsroom at

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