MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) MHI Delivers Three Replacement Steam Generators for EDF's Nuclear Power Plant

Steam Generator

TOKYO, October 16, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has completed the delivery of three replacement steam generators (SGs) to Électricité de France S.A. (EDF, headquartered in Paris) for its nuclear power plant in France. Manufacturing of these replacement SGs was completed at MHI's Kobe facility (Hyogo-ku, Kobe) in January 2024. At the end of February this year, they obtained a certificate complying with strict standards required by the French nuclear regulatory authority, and were subsequently transported to France. MHI has received orders for a total of 9 replacement SGs from EDF, and the remaining 6 units are currently being manufactured at MHI's Kobe facilities, with delivery scheduled from 2028 onwards.

EDF ordered the newly delivered replacement SGs in 2019 from both MHI and Onet Technologies(1) for a 900 MWe pressurized water reactor (PWR) nuclear power plant. They are scheduled to be installed in Unit 2 of the Cruas Nuclear Power Plant, located in the Ardèche department of southeastern France.

SGs are among the most important components of PWR plants, transferring the thermal energy generated in the reactor vessel from the primary cooling system (reactor system) to the secondary cooling system (turbine system) to generate steam to drive the turbine. Each SG measures approximately 21 meters in height and has a total weight of around 330 tons. Approximately 4,500 heat transfer tubes made of TT690 alloy(2), which feature high corrosion resistance, are inserted into a pressure-resistant vessel made of low-alloy steel(3).

MHI has delivered a cumulative total of 15 replacement SGs to EDF since 2005, excluding those delivered this time. EDF is one of the world's largest power utilities, operating 57 PWR plants in France. In accordance with French government policy to extend the operating life of nuclear power plants beyond 40 years, EDF had been progressively replacing SGs at its PWR plants that started operation in the 1980s. As France continues to strengthen its nuclear regulatory requirements, the successful delivery of replacement SGs that fully comply with the regulations demonstrates that MHI's technological expertise, manufacturing quality, reliability, and capability to adapt to French standards and regulations are highly regarded.

MHI has a proven track record of delivering more than 30 replacement SGs to overseas countries including France, Belgium, and the United States. MHI has received orders for more than 130 SGs in total, including both new installations and replacements projects in Japan. MHI continues to contribute to extending the operating life, as well as enhancing the safety and economic efficiency, of PWR plants both in Japan and globally.

From the point of view of carbon neutrality and energy security, there has been a rise in demand for utilization of nuclear power around the world. MHI will continue to contribute to the safe and stable operation of nuclear power plants by supplying products requiring high reliability to both the domestic and overseas nuclear markets, including France. In addition, through the manufacturing of replacement SGs, MHI will pass on the comprehensive technological capabilities it has cultivated over many years as a nuclear power plant manufacturer to the next generation, while continuing to supply high-quality equipment from Kobe to the world.

(1) Headquartered in Marseille, France, Onet Technologies specializes in providing professional maintenance and support services for nuclear facilities and has been in partnership with MHI since 2002.

(2) TT690 is a nickel, chromium, and iron alloy that has been specially heat-treated to enhance corrosion resistance. It is used as the material for SG heat transfer tubes, offering superior corrosion resistance under high-temperature and high-pressure conditions.

(3) Low-alloy steel refers to steel containing 5% or less of alloying elements. SGs are manufactured as pressure-resistant vessels using strong low-alloy steel (manganese-molybdenum-nickel steel).

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit or follow our insights and stories on.

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)Sectors: Engineering, Aerospace & Defence, Manufacturing