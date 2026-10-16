Man Arrested Over Brother's Murder In Jawzjan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): A man has been arrested on suspicion of killing his 40-year-old brother in Shiberghan, the capital of northern Jawzjan province, police said on Friday.

Qari Abdul Sattar Halimi, spokesman for the Jawzjan Police, said the incident took place two days ago in Baba Ali Uzbekia village, in Shiberghan.

He said investigative and security personnel from the police's Third Security District arrested the suspect in a targeted operation yesterday.

According to Halimi, the suspect stabbed his brother, who later died after being taken to a regional hospital in Balkh province.

He added that the motive for the incident remained unclear and that an investigation was under way.

sa