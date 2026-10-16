Wang Yi Calls For Stronger Regional Cooperation To Ensure Peace, Stability

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has stressed the need to maintain regional peace and stability, strengthen cooperation among Asian countries and enhance regional coordination on Afghanistan, calling for humanitarian and development assistance to the Afghan people.

Wang made the remarks at the seventh summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), describing Afghanistan as an inseparable part of Asia's security.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Wang made the remarks yesterday at the CICA summit in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, Wang stressed the need for cooperation and coordination among regional countries to address security challenges and maintain peace and stability.

He also called for stronger regional coordination on Afghanistan and the provision of humanitarian and development assistance to its people.

The ministry added that Wang had urged the Afghan government to take practical measures to combat terrorist groups operating on its territory.

sa