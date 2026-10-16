Lavrov Warns All Countries Face Threat Of Western-Backed Colour Revolutions

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned that no country, including those in Central Asia, is immune to the threat of colour revolutions allegedly organised by Western countries.

Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti reported that Lavrov made the remarks on Friday during a plenary session of the Central Asia and Afghanistan Security Conference, held in cooperation with the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

According to the report, Lavrov said attempts had previously been made to organise colour revolutions in several countries neighbouring Russia, but claimed that those efforts had been thwarted.

He added that Western countries had spent years seeking to create flashpoints of tension along the borders of countries in the region.

Lavrov also accused the West of contributing to the Ukraine crisis, citing NATO's eastward expansion and Western support for the Ukrainian government as key factors.

The remarks reflect Lavrov's position and allegations regarding Western involvement in regional political developments and the Ukraine conflict.

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