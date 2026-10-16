Geely Auto Group To Offer Customers Greater Choice Through Google Built-In

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) HANGZHOU, China / Тimesnewswire / October 16, 2025 – Geely Holding Group (ZGH) today announced a global strategic partnership with Google to bring built-in Google Automotive Services to digital cockpits in all eligible ZGH portfolio brand vehicles in overseas markets where Google services are available. The first vehicle application is planned for the second half of 2027 in global markets outside of China and the United States, subject to applicable product, regulatory and market-readiness requirements.

At roll-out, eligible ZGH overseas vehicles will come with built-in Google services including Google Gemini, Play, Maps and more. This fully integrated system delivers a comprehensive set of capabilities featuring a multimodal intelligent voice large model, global smart navigation, seamless cross-device connectivity, and an extensive portfolio of in-vehicle applications to elevate everyday journeys by making them easier and more convenient while keeping drivers' attention where it belongs: on the road.

This partnership builds on other ZGH portfolio brands' long-standing partnerships with Google, including the Polestar 2 which has featured the built-in services beginning in 2020. The next roll out of Google services will be included in ZGH passenger vehicles from Geely, Lynk & Co., Proton, Riddara, and smart among others.

“People increasingly expect the same level of convenience and connectivity in their cars as they enjoy in their everyday lives,” said Dr. Shen Yuan, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, ZGH.“Through our partnership with Google, we are bringing digital services directly into our vehicles to create a more seamless, intuitive and enjoyable driving experience.”

For ZGH, meeting customers where they are means recognizing that digital habits and service ecosystems differ by market. The partnership is intended to connect customers to eligible ZGH portfolio brand vehicles through the familiar and global-leading Google digital ecosystem, helping deliver an improved customer experience.

“We are excited to bring Google built-in to more vehicles in ZGH's portfolio,” said Haris Ramic, Android for Cars Product Director at Google.“With this collaboration, we're transforming the in-car experience for ZGH customers by providing drivers with their favorite apps, intuitive navigation and a personal AI assistant right from their dashboard.”

Additional information on supported models, markets, features and timing will be announced as the rollout progresses. Customers should refer to their local ZGH portfolio brand websites and authorized retail channels for the latest information.

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading global automotive company headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Part of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Geely Auto Group develops and manufactures passenger vehicles under the Geely, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr brands.

With a strong focus on technology innovation, electrification, and sustainable mobility, Geely Auto Group operates world-class R&D centers and manufacturing facilities across China, Europe, and key international markets. The Group is committed to delivering safe, high-quality, and intelligent vehicles enabled by advanced technologies such as hybrid powertrains, full-electric architectures, smart connectivity, and autonomous driving systems.

As a global company, Geely Auto Group continues to expand its international presence through strategic partnerships, localized operations, and industry-leading platforms. Geely strives to create mobility solutions that are greener, smarter, and more accessible, driving forward the future of sustainable transportation.