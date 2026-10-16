CVS Caremark Is Transforming The Health Care Experience

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

Health care consumers increasingly expect the same convenience and connectivity they experience in other aspects of their daily lives. As digital experiences become more personalized and intuitive, CVS Health is working to make care easier to access, navigate and understand.

Key Findings From the CVS Caremark-EBN Study on Digital Innovation

Recent research conducted by CVS Caremark and Employee Benefit News (EBN) highlights how important digital innovation has become across the health care landscape. According to the survey, 88% of employers believe digital tools and innovation are "here to stay" as part of the health care experience. The findings reflect growing demand for solutions that improve access, simplify navigation and create a better experience for patients and care consumers.

Digital tools are helping to create a more connected health care experience. By making information easier to access and bringing together insights across the health care journey, technology can help people better understand their benefits, navigate treatment options and connect with the support they need.

Technology is helping make health care easier to navigate. By connecting people to information, support and treatment options more efficiently, digital tools can improve access to care and support more informed health care decisions. Employers participating in the CVS Caremark-EBN survey also highlighted the value of integrated platforms and data-driven insights. Technology is also helping reduce administrative complexity. CVS Caremark has streamlined prior authorization processes, cutting median processing times to approximately 12 minutes while enabling nearly four million authorizations to be approved real time.

The impact of digital innovation extends beyond convenience. Better connectivity between pharmacy, medical and clinical information is creating opportunities for more personalized and proactive care. By bringing together insights from across the health care experience, organizations can identify care gaps, anticipate therapy disruptions and provide more targeted support for people managing chronic or complex conditions. These capabilities can help improve outcomes while making care easier to navigate.

How CVS Caremark is Using Technology To Improve the Digital Health care Experience

CVS Caremark has made significant investments in technology designed to improve the member experience, investing more than $770 million annually in member-focused innovation. These investments support capabilities that help simplify pharmacy benefits, improve medication access and create a more connected care experience. CVS Caremark is also a founding partner of the Coalition for Health AI (CHAI), helping advance the responsible and ethical use of artificial intelligence in health care.

As health care continues to evolve, digital innovation will play an increasingly important role in improving experiences, expanding access and supporting better health outcomes. By simplifying complex processes and helping people connect more easily to information, support and care, technology can help create a more connected, personalized and consumer-centered health care experience.