Bacardi Master Of Botanicals Alessandro Garneri Inducted As Founder Rectifier Within The Gin Guild

MENAFN - 3BL) A champion of botanical craftsmanship and innovation, Alessandro Garneri, Bacardi Master of Botanicals for BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®, MARTINI®, and ST-GERMAIN®, has been welcomed into The Gin Guild. The prestigious appointment recognizes his expertise and leadership within the global gin community while celebrating the vital role botanicals play at the heart of the company's iconic BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin.

Through education, advocacy and stewardship, The Gin Guild works to champion the people, traditions and expertise that shape the future of gin.

Held on October 9, the ceremony brought together gin professionals from around the world to celebrate achievement and strengthen connections across the global gin community. This year's installation welcomed 23 new members representing eight countries and a broad spectrum of expertise spanning distillation, botanical sciences, production, advocacy and brand development.



Part of Bacardi family since 2006, appointed as Global Master of Botanicals in 2023, Alessandro plays a key role in advancing the knowledge, quality and craftsmanship behind the ten sustainably sourced botanicals that give Bombay Sapphire its distinctive character. Garneri's appointment also recognizes his position as the most senior representative of Bacardi Global Brands within The Gin Guild's membership and the company's representative 'Founder Rectifier'.

Speaking of the induction ceremony, Garneri called it“a truly special moment” and added“[it is] a privilege to be part of a community that shares a passion for gin, its rich heritage, the craftsmanship behind it, and the botanicals that make it so unique.”

Congratulations to Alessandro on this well-deserved honor.

Read more from The Gin Guild on this year's induction ceremony.