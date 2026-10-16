Milliporesigma Wins Transformation Project Of The Year At 2026 Global Sustainability Awards

MENAFN - 3BL) MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, has been named the winner of the Transformation Project of the Year award at the 2026 Global Sustainability Awards, hosted by Sustainability Magazine and BizClik.

The award recognizes MilliporeSigma's bio-based solvent portfolio for High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC). The winners were announced in early September during a ceremony held as part of Sustainability LIVE: The London Summit, which brought together more than 1,000 sustainability professionals to celebrate innovation, leadership and measurable progress in climate action, ESG and business transformation.

Launched in April 2026, the award-winning portfolio is a first-of-its-kind, patent-pending line of bio-based HPLC solvents. The portfolio includes solvents made with renewable, biomass-based feedstocks while maintaining the ultra-high purity required for scientific research and manufacturing.

Compared with conventional fossil-fuel-based HPLC-grade solvents, the portfolio helps laboratories deliver up to 28% reduction in carbon dioxide equivalent emissions. Designed as true drop-in replacements, the solvents enable customers to advance their sustainability goals without changing validated methods, modifying instruments or disrupting laboratory workflows.

This combination of sustainability and performance was built into the portfolio from the beginning. MilliporeSigma's research and development team used an internal product development framework to center sustainability, performance and quality at the earliest stages. This approach helped shape the bio-based solvents as purpose-built alternatives rather than retrofitted solutions, engineered to meet both environmental and technical criteria.

By enabling customers to reduce emissions through their purchasing decisions, the bio-based solvent portfolio can help address Scope 3 emissions, which include indirect greenhouse gas emissions generated across the upstream and downstream value chain, while transforming how sustainability is embedded into everyday laboratory operations.

The recognition follows another recent honor for the portfolio: the 2026 Sustainability Product of the Year Award (Physical Category) from the Business Intelligence Group.

Together, these awards underscore MilliporeSigma's commitment to embedding sustainability into product innovation and developing solutions that help customers reduce their environmental impact while maintaining the quality, precision and reliability essential to their work.

Learn more about the 2026 Global Sustainability Awards.

Learn more about MilliporeSigma's Sustainability and Social Business Innovation initiatives.