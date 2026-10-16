QCB Governor Meets Standard Chartered Group Chair

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Governor of Qatar Central Bank and Chairman of Qatar Investment Authority HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani met with Group Chair of Standard Chartered Maria Ramos on the sidelines of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG), held in Bangkok, Thailand, from October 12 to 18, 2026.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in global finance and investment, along with other related topics.